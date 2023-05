Thursday, May 25, 2023, 8:48 p.m.







The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office announced on Thursday the withdrawal of the electronic anklet from Eva Kaili, former vice-president of the European Parliament, who had been under house arrest since April for her involvement in the ‘Qatargate’ corruption scandal. The Greek MEP is now free…

