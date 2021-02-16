“WIN OR WE WILL KILL THEM”, This is the parade with which the brave bar of Colo Colo (known as La Garra Blanca) threatened {or its players who tomorrow will play a key match to avoid relegation.

Under these threats from their own fans, the white team finished third to last in the Chilean national tournament and will have to face the University of Concepción, this Wednesday, to maintain the category.

It is the most important game in its history. Even more than the one that made them win the 1991 Copa Libertadores. Colo Colo has never descended in Chile but this could happen, when he faces the University of Concepción, at 18 (Argentine time), in the neutral court of Talca, at two and a half hours from the Chilean capital.

If in soccer jargon it is said that these types of matches are of “life or death”, the dreaded White claw, the barrabravas of the most popular group in Chile, decided to take this slogan to a level typical of the mafia or a gang gangster. This morning they unfolded a canvas on the outskirts of the Monumental Stadium that read: “Either they win or we kill them.” A threat that puts even more pressure on Argentine Gustavo Quinteros’ team.

Gustavo Quinteros is the Argentine coach who will try to prevent Colo Colo from descending for the first time in its history in Chilean football. Photo: EFE / Kena Betancur.

Although it lasted a few minutes deployed, because other attendees “Harangue” (or Banderazo, as it is called in Argentina) held in Macul strongly criticized the action of the bar. This fact is added to the fact that this Tuesday, when the University of Concepción arrived in Talca, a mysterious car threw papers with the legend “They do not leave Talca alive”, in direct allusion to the rival team.

As it is, a party of high voltage It is the one that will be lived this Wednesday in Chile, with acts that border on crime as a backdrop. Government authorities have recognized Clarín, this morning, that the security systems are on alert against altercations that could cause the eventual decline of the Cacique cadre. The government’s public order efforts will focus on Talca and Santiago.

In fact, it was confirmed that the Carabineros are transferring 400 troops to Talca and, in addition, they are reinforcing the 6 access points to the city.

JOSE MARIA DEL PINO

SANTIAGO. CORRESPONDENT