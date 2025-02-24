Although from the outside and from the ignorance, OpenAi, the parent company and creator of Chatgpt seems a reference to follow and an example of a company, the truth is that from doors inside it tends more to chaos. You just have to remember how a plot was made against CEO, Sam Altman, to say goodbye and only 48 hours later he was restored in his former position.

This is only one of the most visual examples, but demonstrates that Openai no matter how much it is growing is not entirely stableand is that neither its founders agree on the direction that the company must take. On the one hand is Elon Musk, who left the ship due to internal disputes and future viewing differences, but it is not the only one.

And is that Ilya Sutskever, another of Openai’s initials, and one of the architects of this failed attempt of motion of censure against Altman He also left the company a few months ago for discrepancies again with the Board of Directors for the dismantling of the company’s security council to create its own focused on cybersecurity.

This is because More and more experts point out that AI is a dangerand not from the point of view that the work takes us because it does so in a faster, more efficient and cheap (which also) It will reach a point where it will be aware and from there we will not know or can control it or stop it.

This concern has more and more people who have worked in this sector, as known as the ‘sponsor of AI’ who recently claimed that “we did not know that we had created” referring to AI.

While it has always defended that “AI is good, because you can solve all the problems we have today”, Do not forget the dangers associated with the rapid development of this technology and recovering their words for a mini-documentary of The Guardian, Sutskever already warned of this danger.

“I think that a good analogy could be the way in which humans treat animals. It is not that we hate animals, but when it comes to connecting a highway between two cities, we do not ask permission. We simply do it because it is important for us“The expert explained.

“The relationship between us and AI will be similar. They will treat us as animals, not for malice, but by utilitarian indifference “ends saying. And is that For the first time in history, humans will have “beings” smarter than us, Something that we want or does not change things from the world as we know it and it will be important to establish limits and controls so that this does not go out of hand.