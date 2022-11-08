United States.- It was recently reported that Eiza Gonzalez will travel with the handsome Henry Cavill to Turkeyand even though the reason is not related to a Romance between these two talented actors, Eiza Goznález keep surprising millions of people for how far he has come with his talent for the big screens of Hollywood.

The reason that the Mexican travels next to the one who gave life to the character of ‘Superman‘, it is because they will both be members of a new film production based on the Second World War.

According to the medium’faces‘, at the beginning of the year they will start shooting the film ‘The Ministry of Unglowly Warface’film to be directed by Guy Ritchie, based on real events.

Guy Ritchie is a famous film director, who carried out projects such as “Sherlock Holmes” and “The Knights”.

The fact that Eiza González is going to record a historical and action movie together with one of the most famous actors of recent times only makes her Mexican lands feel more and more proud of the singer, because of how far she has come. arrived thanks to his effort and unparalleled talent, following in the footsteps of great actresses from Mexico such as Salma Hayek.

The role of the interpreter of ‘Masochist’ is that of a military sniper who is dedicated to espionage.