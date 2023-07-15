Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Russian Wagner mercenaries train the Belarusian army. © Twitter/Screenshot/@clashreport

Wagner boss Prigozhin’s mercenaries have landed in Belarus and have started their new job: training the Belarusian army.

Minsk – After the short-lived uprising of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the end of his mercenary troupe Wagner seemed to be sealed. But about three weeks after the brief mutiny in Russia, his fighters have reached their new home: According to information from Minsk, they will work in Belarus as military “trainers” for the Belarusian armed forces. The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko had brought about an end to the uprising in Prigozhin in telephone calls.

Wagner mercenaries arrive in Belarus: “Roadmap for training and exchange of experience”

“Territorial Defense Forces units are being trained near Asipovichi,” the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced on Friday (July 14) on the activities of wagner with. The Ministry of Defense in Minsk confirmed that at least some Wagner fighters went to Belarus.

“Fighters from the private military company Wagner act as instructors in a range of military disciplines,” the ministry said. The ministry later added that a “timetable for training and the exchange of experience” had been drawn up together with the Wagner Group. The ministry also published a video of exercises on the online service YouTube, showing masked fighters training soldiers and a tent camp.

There is no doubt that it is a very useful experience for our army,” says a soldier in the video. “We haven’t fought in Afghanistan since the end of the war,” he added, referring to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan (1979-89). The video’s presenter said recruits from the Territorial Defense Forces were being trained. Among other things, there is “training in tactical shooting and movement on the battlefield”.

“There is no doubt about the qualifications and training of the Wagner fighters,” she added. After all, it is all about personal experience and real combat situations. “They are very well trained, they know what’s going on, so they can teach us a lot, which is very useful,” said another soldier in the Defense Ministry video.

Wagner in Belarus: Lukashenko accommodates Prigozhin’s people in camps

Earlier this month, a group of foreign journalists were shown a camp near Assipovichi where Belarusian government officials said the mercenaries could be stationed. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening video address that Kiev is “watching closely what is happening there in terms of security”.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

The Wagner group played an important role in Ukraine war taken. Their fighters were on the front line in the bloody battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which Moscow reported taking in May. The fate of Wagner boss Prischoschin is still uncertain. Several channels on the online service Telegram published a photo of a man who looks like him on Friday. He is sitting on a camp bed in a tent in front of a Wagner symbol. (bb/dpa)