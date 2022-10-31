They will take a chemical castration proposal to the Venezuelan Parliament

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
This is a proposal from the Ecological Party. What is known about the measure?
October 31, 2022, 10:10 AM
chemical castration for rapists in Venezuela is a proposal of the Ecological Party headed by the deputy to the National Assembly, Alexander Aguilera, and that it will be presented to Parliament in 2023.
Given the increase in cases of abuse against children in the country, the proposal seeks that through chemical suppressants of sexual desire (pills and injections) the perpetrator of the act is subjected to treatment as part of the sentence.
So far in Venezuela there are only prison sentences for those who commit these crimes. The years in prison vary between 10 and 15 years, depending on whether the victim was a minor or an adult.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
