They will take a chemical castration proposal to the Venezuelan Parliament

chemical castration for rapists in Venezuela is a proposal of the Ecological Party headed by the deputy to the National Assembly, Alexander Aguilera, and that it will be presented to Parliament in 2023.

(Read here: Winter in Venezuela: rains leave more than 80 dead)

Given the increase in cases of abuse against children in the country, the proposal seeks that through chemical suppressants of sexual desire (pills and injections) the perpetrator of the act is subjected to treatment as part of the sentence.

(In other news: The Government of Venezuela ordered the closure of 86 radio stations so far in 2022)

So far in Venezuela there are only prison sentences for those who commit these crimes. The years in prison vary between 10 and 15 years, depending on whether the victim was a minor or an adult.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news