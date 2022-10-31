Tuesday, November 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They will take a chemical castration proposal to the Venezuelan Parliament

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World
0


close

AUTO PLAY

Chemical castration for rapists in VenezuelaChemical castration for rapists in Venezuela

This is a proposal from the Ecological Party. What is known about the measure?

chemical castration for rapists in Venezuela is a proposal of the Ecological Party headed by the deputy to the National Assembly, Alexander Aguilera, and that it will be presented to Parliament in 2023.

(Read here: Winter in Venezuela: rains leave more than 80 dead)

Given the increase in cases of abuse against children in the country, the proposal seeks that through chemical suppressants of sexual desire (pills and injections) the perpetrator of the act is subjected to treatment as part of the sentence.

(In other news: The Government of Venezuela ordered the closure of 86 radio stations so far in 2022)

So far in Venezuela there are only prison sentences for those who commit these crimes. The years in prison vary between 10 and 15 years, depending on whether the victim is a minor or an adult.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#chemical #castration #proposal #Venezuelan #Parliament

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Trotting | 29-year-old Emma Väre made Finnish trotting history: "Dreams carry"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result