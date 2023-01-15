The System for the Integral Development of the Family of the State of Puebla (SEDIF) received a donation of 820 orthopedic devices from the Judiciary of the State of Pueblawith the aim of supporting people with vulnerability.

Assistive devices for people with disability or mobility problems, the agency will provide support free of charge, due to the high demand and need of the people who request support from the agency.

The donation was 594 pairs of crutches, 177 canes and 49 wheelchairs, it was made by the presiding magistrate of the Judiciary Council, Carlos Palafox Galeana, so that SEDIF can send them to those who have less.

People who require some kind of support in relation to braces You can approach SEDIF, which is an institution that helps and supports the communities that need it the most, that is why the link between instances to carry out these actions.