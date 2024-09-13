Ciudad Juarez.- The National Institute of Migration (INM) delivered Visitor Cards for Humanitarian Reasons (TVRH) to the members of the Venezuelan family who were victims of the freight train that derailed on the night of September 3 in the Samalayuca desert, when they were traveling to the border. Given the lack of documents for the family, the humanitarian cards, which are no longer issued to most migrants who apply for them, will allow the parents of Aaron, four years old, to recover his body from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) in Ciudad Juárez, where he turned eight days old yesterday, reported the INM. The South American family made up of the mother, father and two children, four and seven years old, were traveling on the roof of one of the 12 cars that derailed minutes before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday next to the Médanos Station, at kilometer 302 of the Pan-American highway from Ahumada to Juárez. Four-year-old Aaron was missing for more than 10 hours until he was found dead on Wednesday morning. His 28-year-old mother suffered a traumatic amputation of her right foot, spinal cord trauma and a spinal injury, while his father and seven-year-old brother suffered injuries that did not require hospitalization. “TVRH cards are given to members of the family unit, based on international treaties and the Immigration Law. With these documents, they will be able to expedite the procedures for the recovery of the body of the minor who remains in the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Ciudad Juárez and his transfer to wherever they decide,” reported the INM. Also injured in the accident was 17-year-old Nicaraguan teenager Yefferson PR, who was traveling alone to the border and has been in the Regional General Hospital number 66 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) for a week, where hours after the accident he entered the operating room due to a fracture of the lower jaw.