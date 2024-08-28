Ciudad Juarez.- In the framework of the International Day of the Victims of Forced Disappearances, relatives of missing persons and organizations that support them will seek to reach out to the community to share through an open dialogue the reality of crime in Ciudad Juárez, as well as the stories of their loved ones.

The dialogue will take place on Thursday, August 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the audiovisual room of building X of the Institute of Social and Administrative Sciences (ICSA) of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ), reported Alejandro Durán Calderón, coordinator of the Collective of Families United for Truth and Justice.

“It is about commemorating the day, but also seeking to involve society, to raise awareness about the context of the day of the missing, to raise public awareness and to make some invitations to actions in which they can join at different times of the search, of the investigation,” explained the brother of César Gonzalo Durán Calderón from Juarez, who was deprived of his liberty on July 19, 2011 in the city of Cuauhtémoc.

The dialogue with the students, which is open to the general public, will be divided into three parts: the first will feature the participation of the Paso del Norte Human Rights Center, which is organizing the event, and whose members will provide a context for crime on the border.

Relatives of missing men who are part of the Collective of Families United for Truth and Justice will also participate and will be able to talk with attendees.

In the second moment, the Center for the Comprehensive Development of Women (Cedimac) and the Women’s Roundtable Network will share the context of the disappearance of women in Ciudad Juárez, while the mothers will give their testimonies.

And in the third moment, the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) will talk about another reality of the border: the disappearance of migrants.

According to Durán, at 6:00 pm on the same Thursday the documentary ‘Hasta Encuentrales’ will be screened at the University Cultural Center, where families will also have a discussion.

“We are thinking of reaching another audience that we may not have reached: the student public, so that young people can also learn about what is happening,” he said.

According to the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons, in Chihuahua there is a historical record of 3,823 people reported missing, of whom 3,274 are men and 549 are women.

The municipality with the most current cases of people who have not been located is Juárez, with 835 men and 203 women, followed by Chihuahua with 507 men and 37 women, and Nuevo Casas Grandes with 204 men and 15 women.