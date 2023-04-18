Teotihuacan, Méx., In the vicinity of the archaeological zone of Teotihuacan, the astronomical camp will take place on Saturday to observe the rain of stars from the Lyrids. In addition, various activities related to the universe will be carried out by members of associations of this science.

Miguel Ángel Ruiz López, organizer of the event, reported that the camp, which will be located in the garden of cacti located almost in front of gate 2 of the archaeological zone, includes the immersive experience traveling through the cosmos inside a planetarium, a bicycle ride, music concerts and various workshops such as handling telescopes and learning to read the sky.

It also includes various talks such as prehispanic astronomytaught by Teotihuacan Astronomy; life on other planets which will be dictated by Driana Sánchez, founder of Ciencia en Corto and Experimental Propulsion Laboratory; Shooting stars the Lyrids, by Nibiru; astronomy and moreby Luz Miranda Atilano, the youngest analog astronaut in Mexico.

He stressed that Nibiru Astronomical Society will be in charge of guiding solar and night astronomical observation.

He added that there will be music with the marching band Dioses, Connde and tributes to Coldplay and Soda Stereo by the band Borde, diyei Gabo García will musicalize the sunset from the viewpoint.

“The Lyrid meteor shower will reach its maximum volume and frequency peak that day; In addition, the concentration of meteors will reach its highest point of up to 30 objects in one hour, that is, one every two minutes; if you are lucky, this frequency could be multiplied by five, reaching 100 per hour.

“It is a good opportunity to stay up late hunting for shooting stars since the Moon will have only 5 percent illumination, so it will have a dark sky; In addition, the dry season is the best to observe them, since there are no rain clouds that cover them, ”he explained.

In addition to scientists who will guide the activity, there will be telescopes and filters with which it will be possible to observe the Sun directly and during the afternoon planets and nebulae will be hunted.

“Once midnight has arrived, the lights of the camp will be turned off so that astronomers can show how to read the sky and which way to look to start hunting for shooting stars,” concluded Ruiz López.