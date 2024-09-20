Ciudad Juarez.- In an abbreviated procedure, six people who were arrested in February 2024 were sentenced to more than four years in prison after they accepted their criminal responsibility before a federal control judge for the possession for commercial purposes in the form of sale of almost one kilo of fentanyl and almost six kilos of crystal.

The court decision was published on July 31, 2024, after the preparation of its public version. According to the background of the accusation, at 10:42 p.m. on February 9 on Francisco Portillo Street in the 6 de enero neighborhood, two women were arrested by elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) for the presence inside the car they were driving (which is configured as possession) of a container with nine plastic bags with fentanyl pills, in addition to two other containers with crystal methamphetamine.

Four other people were arrested in the same operation. They were travelling in a car in which three more containers with more glass were found inside.

Maria del Rosario SM, Jessica Guadalupe HS, Emmanuel GM, Cesar Octavio HS, Fernando DD and Miguel Orlando CM were arrested for the incident.

Five of them were sentenced to four years, five months and 10 days in prison, in addition to a fine of almost 8,700 pesos.

For the sixth, the sentence was four years, eight months and 20 days, as well as more than 10,200 pesos in financial penalties, although the Federal Judicial Branch did not specify who the person was.

With this resolution by abbreviated procedure, after the accused accepted criminal responsibility for the events, the Court ordered the destruction of the drugs.