After the so-called Pink Night in Mexico City, where Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, stars of the film by Barbie, They lived with the public. Attendees managed to enjoy the first 26 minutes of the debut of the world’s most famous doll on the big screen. Many were left wondering if there would be more surprises to celebrate this occasion.

And it turns out yes. A glass and a special edition box that simulates the packaging of the dolls Barbie but full of pink popcorn, they will be the promotional ones that Cinépolis will sell to celebrate the premiere of the film by Barbie in Mexico.

The cinema chain revealed that the glass will have the logo of the company and that of Barbie and will feature a pink lid and straw. What was not confirmed was its price, which is rumored to be around $220 Mexican pesos (drinks included). Both items are expected to be part of an irresistible combo for fans.

There is also a rumor that these items will start selling from July 13, so stay tuned. If any of these rumors are confirmed, we will continue to inform you.

Via: Flix Nation

note of editor: I thought the glass was going to be of lesser quality, honestly. I guess it will look very cute on the desks of people who are fans of Barbie and go to work at your office with your glass filled with your favorite drink from starbucks.