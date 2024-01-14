Something that has always been clear about the Uber service is that the car drivers are mostly partners, that is, they do not work strictly with the company, so their profits really come from the trips they give. to users and not the time they spend driving. This has been seen as an injustice over the years, and it seems that they are already looking to make a change for the better so that this era of poor payments ends.

According to what has been commented by the media Reutersthe United States with everything and the approval of Joe Biden, will carry out the approval of a rule so that Uber or similar transportation services stop treating their employees as partners or affiliates. That is, they must receive a fixed rate for the services provided and not just because they meet travel goals, to which are added the parts of enrolling them in medical insurance and some more.

In Mexico, efforts have also been made to ensure that drivers and delivery people have the right to be affiliated with societies such as social security, since to date things have not improved with this type of services. In fact, they are seeking to implement the law that if they work more than 30 hours a week the company must proceed with the step, something that until now has not been achieved with the competent authorities.

Returning to the United States, Marc Freedman, Vice President of the United States Chamber of Commerce has mentioned that there are certain details that make this possible law a little more complicated to cover, since quite flexible schedules are offered for certain people. This could imply that you are doing some kind of freelance work, so the company in that part has no obligation to offer insurance, unless there are already contracts involved with fixed hours.

Via: Reuters

Editor's note: Employees who drive people or deliver food are definitely poorly paid on many occasions, especially because Uber takes a large percentage of their tips. As for the payment that the company gives them, it surely amounts to nothing compared to the effort that is made.