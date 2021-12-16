The Cultural Center of the Universidad del Pacífico, in co-production with the Mexican group Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol, will present the work virtually Cleanse the blood, directed and interpreted by Nishme Súmar and with the dramaturgy of Nishme Súmar and Luisa Pardo, on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 December, starting at 8:30 pm

Cleaning the blood is a winning project of the Aid Funds for the Ibero-American Performing Arts , IBERESCENA.

In this audiovisual piece, which moves between the testimonial and the self-fiction, the director and playwright Nishme Súmar reflects on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; the intrinsic violence of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, and how these events could be the origin of family injuries transmitted from generation to generation; violence being imprinted on the family’s memory, even after leaving Palestine for a land as far away as Peru.

The author, through herself as a character, tries to answer the questions that she has asked herself for almost thirty years; making a trip from Peru to recover the house of his paternal family in Palestine. This is where this woman will understand what she has asked the world for years; that something – so much like a letter written in another language. The character will discover the mission that his grandfather, his father’s father, left him on the day of his death.

Synopsis of Cleanse the Blood

A Peruvian woman of Palestinian paternal descent takes an intimate journey to discover the origin of her story. What begins as a personal search, will illuminate hidden and painful places in her life and in the life of her family, helping to heal old wounds, even older than herself.

Ticket value: free admission

Through the Joinnus platform (https://live.joinnus.com/lima-limpiar-la-sangre-44459)