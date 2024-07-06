William Turner called the skies of Margate “the most beautiful in all Europe.” He captured them in dozens of Luminescent watercolors and twilight oilsso delicate that they seemed like dreams. A century later, a 60-metre-high block of concrete and glass transformed that seascape with violent optimism. It was 1963, and Arlington House was erected as the vanguard of an ultimately failed process of transforming that coastal town east of London into a renowned tourist centre. Today, this brutalist colossus is the protagonist of a story that illustrates, in a local key, global problems such as the housing crisis, the poor energy efficiency of our buildings or the lack of consideration for contemporary architectural heritage.

Arlington House was an ambitious project. Architect Philip Russell Diplock conceived an 18-storey residential tower clad in prefabricated panels of white concrete and calcined flint designed to reflect sunlight. Functionally and structurally flexible, its ingenious sawtooth plan and continuous band of glazing on the east and west facades would allow all residents of the complex’s 142 apartments to enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. the same beaches that would soon be the scene of violent fights between mods and rockersThe verticality of the tower would be offset by the horizontality of a podium designed to house more than fifty commercial and leisure premises, a 400-space car park, a bus station, toilets, ticket offices and a petrol station. It was an ambitious project. Perhaps too much so. Or perhaps “a little ahead of its time”, as a spokesperson for the promoter group declared in July 1964 to justify the fact that, more than a year after its construction, only one of the floors and two of the premises had been occupied.

The newly completed Arlington House, circa 1966. Bands of gleaming white concrete alternate with the now controversial glass strips of sliding windows. Photograph by John Lowings.

The commercial function of the complex never really took off. Years ago, a major British supermarket chain wanted to set up shop on the ground floor of the building, but the negotiations fell through. Today, the premises and the car park remain abandoned. However, the apartments are very popular as permanent or holiday homes. The latter is the case for the new director of the British Museum, Nicholas Cullinan, and the art dealer Mattias Vendelmans. Weekend retreat on the 14th floor of Arlington House deploys a kaleidoscopic system of sliding glass partitions and mirror panels arranged on walls and ceilings that allow the sky that obsessed Turner to be incorporated into every corner of the apartment. The apartment recently starred on the cover of the magazine World of Interiorsthe monthly decoration bible.

Two floors above lives David Walker, director of the architectural studio William Matthews AssociatesHe describes himself as “a true fan of Arlington House,” not only for its architectural value, but also for its community spirit. “One of the most wonderful things about this building is the diversity of those who live in it,” he says in an interview with ICON Design.

Now this diversity is at risk. In a building where around half of the residents are homeowners, the other half, who rent, find themselves at the mercy of an aggressive property market. Recently, Freshwater Property Management Limited, the company that holds the lease on the block and owns 36 rental flats, has notified its tenants of rent increases of up to 30%. “This reflects a trend that affects the whole country, not just Margate,” laments Walker. Are we witnessing a process of gentrification? “I don’t think so. At the moment, residents are not being pushed out and replaced by rich people from outside the city. The purchase and rental prices are still similar to other similar properties in the area.”

Interior of one of the apartments in the Arlington building and its characteristic metal carpentry, which allows for a clear view. Alamy Stock Photo

Another controversy surrounding Arlington House concerns its state of preservation. In 2001, A fire caused the death of one person and thirteen had to be hospitalized. In 2019, A young man fell into the void while sitting on the windowsill smoking a cigarette. In addition, for years the elevators frequently broke down, leaving Older residents trapped in their homes“They were the original lifts from the 1960s, so last year we decided to replace them with new ones,” explains Walker. “During installation, a power surge blew out the motors and we were without lifts for a month. Some residents were temporarily rehoused, but others struggled to get up and down the stairs. Fortunately, a fantastic community spirit emerged, with neighbours organising themselves to help each other out. A year later, they are working perfectly,” he says proudly.

Now, it’s the windows that are causing problems. Some neighbours complain that they are very old, that they “rattle, howl and shake”, and that heating bills are outrageous. “These are beautiful sliding windows made of anodised aluminium arranged to create continuous horizontal bands that alternate with the concrete sills. They can be opened to their full width, and the frames are very thin, which allows us to enjoy incredible panoramic views,” says Walker. “However, they have not been properly maintained, so the years and the marine environment have deteriorated them. They only have one pane of glass, they don’t slide as smoothly as they should and they let in draughts, so the floors can be cold in winter.”

A few months ago, the management company presented a project to replace the original windows with double-glazed ones “in accordance with modern regulations and standards,” according to its managers. The intervention would be part of “a broader repair and renovation plan that, once completed, will contribute to restoring this emblematic building.” The proposal sparked outrage among residents, who They responded to the announcement with more than 150 letters of protest..

The lobby of the Arlington Building. Alamy Stock Photo

“The windows are over sixty years old and we know that we will have to replace them sooner or later. So the question is not whether they should be replaced or not, but which ones will be put in their place,” Walker clarifies. He continues: “The aim should be to find a model that fits the spirit of the original design and complies with current regulations. It is possible to install new double-glazed windows that are similar to the ones we have, i.e. sliding and with a thin anodized aluminum frame. However, the management company wants to replace them with tilt-and-turn windows. This is a very poor solution, which will have a huge negative impact on both the exterior image and the interior perception of the apartments. The original frames were designed to minimize any visual interference with the landscape. The ones they propose are much thicker and rougher, completely inappropriate for this building. They will ruin the view for everyone,” concludes the architect.

Beyond architectural, energy and aesthetic criteria, there are other economic reasons for the residents’ refusal. “We suspect that the decision to change the windows is not only about increasing the building’s energy efficiency and reducing heating costs. The façade cladding panels are also deteriorating. These repair and cleaning works require the erection of scaffolding, which is expensive and very annoying. The main tenant made the decision to do all the work at the same time, which could cost more than £40,000 (about €47,000) per apartment. This is a price that many of the current residents will not be able to afford.”

Preserving a building is expensive. In this regard, it is worth not being naive: the great works of architectural history do not remain standing just because they were beautifully built. We spend a lot of money on restoration work to keep them as faithful as possible to the original. Whether or not a project is worthy of these resources can be quite subjective. In 2011, the residents of Arlington House attempted to have their home listed as a national monument in the United Kingdom. English Heritagea recognition that would have granted it a certain degree of protection to defend itself against actions such as those denounced by Walker and its neighbours. However, the application was rejected on the grounds that “the local importance of the project, which marks a particularly ambitious phase of the development of the coastal city in the post-war period, does not translate into historical interest on a national scale”.

The Arlington House case is another chapter in the heated debate on the restoration of modern architecture. Adapting buildings that were built decades ago to the regulations and environmental demands of the 21st century can be an impossible mission. Is it really necessary? If we would never allow the Carrara, Prato and Siena marble walls of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore to be covered with polystyrene sheets to reduce losses through thermal transmission, the question is: why are we so lenient when it comes to recent architectural legacy?

Exterior of the Arlington building. Alamy Stock Photo

