The spread of the virus in football, in accordance with the outbreak that is being experienced throughout the country, set off an alarm signal in the Government. Of course, it was never in the plans of the Casa Rosada to stop the activity. So, beyond the recommendation that came from the Ministries of Health and Tourism and Sports to adjust the protocols and take extreme care, there will be no major intervention from the State. The show must go on, of course. Much more, in these times of crisis and elections where there is no bread and the circus is more than necessary for the interests of politicians.

Even so, starting this week, the clubs will have to be more rigorous in their controls. Last night, the Medical Commission of the Professional Football League reported that:

There will be surprise tests 48 hours before and 24 hours after the matches.

It will be reduced from 120 local guests and 70 visitors to 50 close friends – the famous VIP fans – per club.

It is recommended to avoid the concentrations of the schools -both locals and visitors- that play less than 80 km away from their place of residence.

In the case of concentrations, the use of individual rooms is suggested. If this is not possible, the pieces should be shared by a person who has demonstrated immunity to the virus (antibodies) and another who has not had Covid-19.

Campus movements must be carried out in private cars, with only one driver or in two groups, maintaining the distances indicated in the medical protocol.

Sharing any drink is strictly prohibited throughout the sporting arena.

It will be mandatory to report symptoms compatible with Covid-19. Otherwise, there will be penalties.

The interaction of the entire soccer teams with any manifestation of fans, partners or relatives, 48 ​​hours before and up to 24 hours after each game, is strictly prohibited.

This is the plan that the League developed after the AFA Executive Committee meeting that took place this Tuesday at noon at the Viamonte headquarters. It happened on the same day that the record of infected throughout the country was known since the pandemic was declared: 20,870. The conclave was due to the large number of cases that occurred in recent weeks and to support the management of Claudio Tapia.

Raw. “It is impossible to stop the championship.” A year went through that from the economic point of view hit everyone, “said the president of Lanús and a strong man of AFA.

“It is impossible to stop the championship or suspend games, because there are no dates,” said Nicolás Russo, president of Lanús and strong man of the AFA. “A year has gone through that from the economic point of view hit everyone. We had 28,000 members and today they pay the 9,500 fee. We are in a very difficult moment and we all have to contribute. That is why we return to take the precautions that we had on August 10, “he added at the door of the home of the ball.

Russo was referring, specifically, to the protocol that was presented last winter, when training resumed with his mind set on starting play on September 25. Finally, the First Division tournament began on October 30, the 60th birthday of Diego Maradona, then Gymnastics coach, who died the following month.

The AFA warning, which was made known through a statement, has to do with situations that have occurred in recent times and, fundamentally, with what happens outside the margins of the playing field. There is a relaxation in society and the players are not exempt. There were roasts, parties and little prevention. The cases of Silvio Romero, who was photographed after sharing a lunch with a group of friends, and Carlos Tevez, who celebrated his daughter’s 16th birthday without distancing and with a live band, are just two samples.

Later, there were situations that could have been avoided. Was it necessary for Banfield-Vélez to be played in San Juan, beyond the contract that had been signed with the Cuyo province? There were 18 members of the Drill squad who were infected, 15 players and three members of the coaching staff. Gymnastics also had to face the match against Lanús with its squad decimated: 16 players had to be isolated. Two of them, Marcelo Weigandt and Matías Miranda, played with Covid-19.

Marcelo Weigandt. He played with Covid-19 against Lanús. It was isolated.

And at this point, all the specialists agree and are endorsed by medical studies: playing soccer in the open field does not represent a risk. Clarion published an analysis from the Department of Public Health and Science and Sport in Aarhus, Denmark, which supports this concept. “You can catch Covid in a locker room, not on a court,” said Donato Villani, Head of the AFA Medical Department.

A big problem is mate. Many footballers share the infusion and it is one of the main routes of infection. Also, drink from the same bottle during hydration.

The presence of the “relatives”, privileged supporters who can access the field invited by the leaders is also a controversial case. Last month, the quota for 120 locals and 70 visitors was increased.

“We cannot put a gun to the heads of the leaders or stand behind every club,” Russo said. But it will be necessary to be more firm than ever so that there is no going back in this second wave.

The intern at the AFA grows

Other times. Tapia with Daniel Ferreiro, a former Chicago leader who promoted the complaint at the IGJ.

The AFA issued a statement that ensures that it will report to Conmebol and FIFA if the request of Nueva Chicago and San Martín de Tucumán to challenge the Assembly that ratified Claudio Tapia’s mandate until 2025 advances.

“Any reckless interference by third parties will be reported to Conmebol and FIFA, in order to preserve the Association from possible disaffiliation,” said the letter. And he continued: “We will defend ourselves according to the law in case there is any question, making it clear that in all cases we will go to the last consequences. Because in our country a person becomes President by the popular will and in the AFA by the will of the clubs ”.

The IGJ gave effect to the complaint for irregularities and the AFA has until April 17 to answer the fundamentals.

Poll: fans think they won’t be back on the pitch this year

A private survey of 1885 cases in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) shows that 70% believe that the public will not return to the stadiums this year.

The data comes from an opinion survey carried out by the consulting firm Foggy Botomsobre and investigates the perception of the inhabitants of that area, which concentrates the teams with the largest number of fans and partners.

“Today, more than ever, the mandate to reconnect the clubs with their members, with their fans, with the community weighs on the leadership at all levels, given the evidence that the return to the stadiums in the midst of the pandemic is farther and farther. Continuing in a situation of inaction, like the current one, can lead to an economic and financial catastrophe, “said Matías Barreiro, from the River Community, who commissioned the survey.

7 out of 10 people believe that fans will not be able to attend the courts during 2021 and 79% believe that in this context they should not return.