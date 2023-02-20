A few weeks ago, the residents of Cala del Pino, in La Manga, denounced the lack of maintenance of the pine forest next to the beach. “A lack of control”, as described by residents in the area, which has dried up more than a dozen trees. Neighborhood pressure led the City Council to cut down the damaged trees and even announce a reforestation that the residents themselves had considered doing on their own if they did not obtain a response from the local government.

The Councilor for Parks and Gardens, Juan Pedro Torralba, pointed to the condition of pests, such as the processionary moth, the borer of pine shoots and defoliating organisms, as possible causes of the drought. The technicians cut down thirty dry trees last week.

The repopulation of the trees will be followed by young Aleppo pines, followed by an authorized biological treatment against the processionary plague, according to municipal sources.

The residents of Cala del Pino are waiting for the replacement and hope that “abandonment will not kill the trees again,” said Lola Fuentes, a resident of the area.