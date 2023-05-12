Thousands of minibuses will stop circulating through the streets and avenues of Mexico City, will be replaced by new Metrobús routes.

This was announced by the Mobility secretary (Semovi), an agency that recently reported that efforts will be increased to remove thousands of microbuses from circulation with the aim of improving the mobility of the capital.

According to Semovi, although minibuses are widely used by the inhabitants of the country’s capital, the conditions in which many of these units are found are no longer optimalso they hope to improve mobility conditions with the entry of the Metrobús in various areas of CDMX.

As reported by Semovi, it is expected that by the year 2024 all CDMX minibuses will have been withdrawn from circulation.

By that date, the agency hopes to have ready the new Metrobús lines that will replace the units that will go through the scrapping process, and thus cover the demand of passengers who travel within the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.

For this, the new Metrobús lines have been defined that will come into operation in the coming years, and that will focus mainly on the southern area of ​​the country’s capitalwhere the first minibus units have already begun to be removed to make room for this new means of public transport.

It should be noted that the list of new Metrobús lines that replace the minibus units is not yet closed, since more routes are expected to be added in the coming days.

What will be the new Metrobús lines?

Among the new Metrobús lines that will replace public transport in 2024, the following stand out:

axis 8

Historic center of Coyoacan

Zaragoza – Nezahualcoyotl

Pedregals of Coyoacan

Tlalpan – Center

Azcapotzalco

Gustavo A. Madero- Center

Iztacalco – Nezahualcoyotl

Xochimilco – Downtown

Tlahuac Avenue

For his part, he CDMX Government will carry out a selection contest to define which company will be in charge of building the new trucks that will replace the microbuses in the country’s capital.

Likewise, those minibus drivers who carry out the process to make these units disappear, They will receive a bonus of 450 thousand pesos for each scrapped vehicle.

The modernization of the mobility of the capital of the country will require an effort of one thousand 800 million pesos that Semovi will invest in the improvement and replacement of units in poor condition, to offer the citizens of the capital a safer and more efficient public transport.