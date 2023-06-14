Paul MCCARTNEY says there will be a new album the Beatlescreated with the help of artificial intelligence. McCartneyone of the two beatles who are still alive, he said that AI was used to extract the voices of the deceased John Lennon from a previously recorded track.

During an interview with BBC Radio, he was asked McCartney80 years old, how has he used the AI to replicate his young voice and even “bring voices back from the grave”, imitating the departed John Lennon and George Harrison.

“It’s something very interesting,” he said. McCartney. “It’s something we’re all dealing with right now, trying to grapple with what it means.”

He admitted that he doesn’t spend much time on the internet, but he has heard of AI-produced songs that use the voices of former band members.

“All of that is a bit scary, but it’s the future,” he said, adding that it has great uses. The AI It is a technology that mimics human intelligence. The machines learn to perform tasks, such as creating music, writing reports, and generating art. common platforms of AIas ChatGPTThey answer questions and complete tasks with incredible accuracy. But the AI It is not without its critics, who point out various ethical problems linked to this controversial technology.

The influential band had dozens of hits before officially breaking up in 1970, more than 50 years ago. lennonthen 40 years old, died in 1980 after being shot outside his New York City apartment; Harrison he died of lung cancer in 2001 at age 58.

McCartney he said in the 2021 documentary “The Beatles: Get Back“, which is about the making of the band’s 1970 album “let it be“, which a sound engineer used AI to extract the vocals from the background music.

“We had the voice of John and a piano, and could be separated with AI. We told the machine: ‘This is the voice. This is a guitar. Eliminate the guitar,'” he said. McCartney. “The song we’re working on is a demo that John had when we were making the last album of the Beatles. And we just finished it, it will be released this year,” she said. “We were able to take the voice of John and make her pure through this AI to be able to mix the record as one would normally do.” “So there’s a good side and there’s a scary side, and we’ll just have to see where that takes us,” he said. McCartney.

It’s also not the first time the band has released work after breaking up, including the posthumous songs “Free As A Bird“, launched in 1995, and “real love“, released in 1996, as part of his exhaustive anthology retrospective. the widow of lennonYoko Ono, delivered a demo tape that lennon had labeled as “for paul” with the songs to McCartney in 1995 and were reproduced again by Jeff Lynne, according to BBC News.

Via: CBSNews

Editor’s note: I was a bit worried about the voice quality, but it seems that McCartney and company are using elements that will help the AI ​​reproduce Lennon’s voice in an even more pure way than what we are used to seeing.