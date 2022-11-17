Today the Culiacán City Council, headed by Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, committed to the rehabilitation of the Sports Unit of the Ministry of Public Safety and Municipal Transit (SSPyTM).

After the requests by the SSPyTM and residents of the Prados del Sur neighborhood, the municipal government will take action on the matter and invest in the rehabilitation of this sports space, which is more than a decade old since its foundation.

There will be several issues to improve in the Sports Unit of the SSPyTM, starting with the synthetic grass that was installed 13 years ago and which is already deteriorated, since it had not received maintenance since then.

The rehabilitation will also include public lighting, as there are some damaged lamps, as well as the dressing room area, bathrooms and the perimeter fence.

The rehabilitation will begin as soon as possible, and it is expected to end at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023. It should be noted that in the Unidad Deportiva SSPyTM de Prados del Sur, different scouts have been carried out by teams from the men’s and MX League. women’s, in order to recruit Sinaloan talent.