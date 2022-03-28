Sinaloa.- In response to a request made to the municipality of Navolato, the municipal development plan will include the rehabilitation of the Altata boardwalkcelebrated Jorge Quevedo Beltranpresident of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (kanak) in the town.

He explained that the rehabilitation includes cobblestone, electricity supply wells, connectors for lampsthere will be a technical development of non-underground cabling with the possibility of implementing solar light in the almost 300 public lighting units that are in length and width of the boardwalk, in addition to fill the breakwater it has graffiti and rod outside.

He added that due to the high cost it represents, what was stated is that it will not be included in the rehabilitation the benches, which were left out of the budget due to the low resource available, since there are more than 30 units that have an approximate value of between 7 and 8 thousand pesos.

“We had requested the rehabilitation of the Altata boardwalk, and they give us the news that it is integrated into the municipal development plan for a rehabilitation, the truth is that the conditions in which they are in the boardwalk is very deteriorated,” he reiterated.