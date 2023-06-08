Mexico City.- Lawyers will have help… with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Ali, a platform that uses AI, will be “an assistant” for these professionals in searching for documents to find legal information that can be used in their cases.

Lawyers spend about 20 percent of their time searching for information, which equates to about 60 working days, says a Mckinsey study.

“With Ali, work hours are reduced to seconds so that lawyers can dedicate their time to tasks with greater added value,” said Andrés Girault, who together with Diego Cue and Diego Molina created the platform.

Ali, already operating in its first phase, helps streamline and simplify the review, search, information management and legal data processes in a massive volume of documents.

In an interview, Girault reveals that, according to Inegi figures, in Mexico there are more than 452,000 lawyers and 38 law firms, so the market for Ali is vast.

However, the lawyer by profession said that before expanding to other Latin American markets in the medium term, Ali will seek to become a fundamental tool for litigants in the country.

“Ali is not looking to replace lawyers, but rather to help them in their daily work,” Girault said.

So far, the creators of the platform have raised $150,000 in initial investment.

“But we are looking to raise $600,000 at a total valuation of $4 million,” said the professional.