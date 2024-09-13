Ciudad Juarez.– With workshops, talks and recreational activities, the Juárez Limpio association seeks to raise awareness and educate people about caring for the environment, in the third edition of the “Mesquite Festival.”

During the festival, ten free workshops will be held, including workshops on vegetable gardens and caring for houseplants, and how to adapt homes to extreme climates, among others.

“The festival has a specific objective, which is to raise awareness and facilitate knowledge and access to the different alternatives that we have at the individual and community level to help preserve the health of the planet, the environment and the city,” said Karla Ramírez, director of Juárez Limpio.

Other workshops that will be given are on urban trees and their care for those who want to know how to plant them on sidewalks, what type of species to plant and how to give them the necessary care, said the interviewee.

In addition, they will address issues regarding responsible animal ownership and the consequences of having them in precarious or mistreated situations and the effects on public health, and a talk to talk about mammals and animals that live in the Juarez ecosystem. In addition, there will be a talk by specialists from the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp) and the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez (UACJ), and they will screen documentaries.

They will also offer workshops on kombucha, a natural ferment that helps intestinal flora, and other training to learn the Japanese technique of kokedamas, which is used to grow plants naturally, and another one on home-grown mushrooms, she mentioned.

Ramírez said there will be some wine-related activities, such as the production of multipurpose antibacterial products, and a Juarez artist will teach a ceramics class using sand from the Juarez ecosystem.

The event will feature a juice area for children, related to environmental issues.

The musical group Animalitic will provide entertainment, as well as a puppet theatre performance alluding to the environment.

The festival will also feature an exhibition of local businesses with the same perspective, with waste-free, bulk products and the sale of plants made from reusable materials such as teapots and jugs.

“The aim is to make these games, workshops and documentaries help people reconnect with the environment and make a positive contribution to the city,” said the director.

At the event, water and other products will be sold, so people can bring reusable containers and bags, since the idea is to completely avoid waste, he said.

The event is open to the community and will take place on October 5th at 2:30 p.m. on 20 de Noviembre Avenue at the corner of Pablo Claudel, in the Nogales Norte neighborhood.

