Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Hundreds of people line up for miles to enter the sports fields of the Tercera Ampliación de Urias neighborhood, where on Monday afternoon the Mazatlán city hall will celebrate the mothers and will raffle gifts, including a late-model car.

Children, young people and adults are in this place with their fingers crossed, making little monkeys so that their mother is the lucky one of one of the gifts that the municipal government has prepared.

Outside the sports complex is a pilgrimage, where people fight elbow to elbow, shoulder to shoulder to be able to enter through the only door on the sports field.

Little by little they are entering, but the queue doesn’t seem to end. Meanwhile, sellers of soft drinks, churros, ceviche and sweets make a killing at this event that came in handy.

Hope unites them, that hope that, combined with a little luck, will make him think that the sacrifice was worth it.