The government of Mineral de la Reforma, in Gentlemanhas issued a call aimed at women in vulnerable conditions so that they are registered in the “Aguinaldo Rosa” programan initiative that seeks to offer economical support to this sector of the population.

The invitation to participate in the 2024 edition of Bonus Rosa It will be open until February 21as reported by the municipal administration led by Israel Félix Soto.

This year, the “Aguinaldo Rosa” program will focus on two main groups: the first includes previous beneficiaries who need to update their data or re-enroll; The second is intended for new applicants who wish to obtain this benefit for the first time, managed by the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF), under the direction of Shadia Martínez Lozada.

To be eligible for the “Aguinaldo Rosa”, women must be residents of Mineral de la Reforma and of legal age. The selection will be made through a socioeconomic analysis carried out by the personnel in charge.

He financial support that provides “Pink Bonus” will be delivered through a bank card, with a single deposit of $1,000.00 (one thousand pesos 00/100 MN) for each beneficiary.

The program will prioritize those in situations of extreme poverty, with special conditions, chronic illnesses, disabilities, pregnancy status, or who are mothers of one or more children.

Those interested must present at the municipal DIF offices a copy of their current official identification, proof of address in Mineral de la Reforma and their CURP.

With coverage in the 120 locations of the municipality, “Pink Bonus” promises to extend its support to many women, ensuring that help reaches them directly through a deposit of one thousand pesos, thus easing the financial burden they face a little. commitment.