Ciudad Juarez.- César Díaz, municipal director of Ecology, announced that he will present to the City Council a proposal for the reinstatement of conditional stickering, a mechanism regulated by law that grants an extension for the correction of mechanical faults in vehicles.

This mechanism allows vehicles with minor faults to circulate while the necessary repairs are carried out, avoiding fines during the grace period.

Currently, the regulations establish a 30-day period for drivers to correct mechanical faults, but Díaz believes that this period is insufficient for complex repairs.

According to the municipal official, many people face difficulties in completing the corrections within the stipulated time, which creates problems for both citizens and the regulatory authorities.

To address this situation, Díaz proposes extending the period for conditional sticker registration to 90 days.

“The proposal seeks to provide a more adequate period for drivers to make the necessary repairs without facing penalties,” he said.

The Director of Ecology recalled that in previous administrations, conditional stickers were granted for a period of three months, which made it easier for drivers to comply with the corrections without additional pressure.

Without the document more than 600 thousand

In addition to the proposal to extend the period for conditional stickering, Díaz also addressed the concern about the high number of drivers who have not yet processed the ecological sticker.

Currently, it is estimated that more than 600 thousand drivers have not completed this procedure, which has led the authorities to consider various strategies to increase the uptake of eco-friendly stickers.

Measures being considered include awareness campaigns and adjustments to the cost of stickers to make them more affordable.

Diaz said collaborations with verification centers are being considered to offer additional benefits to the community, such as improvements to parks or other areas of public interest.

In addition, awareness campaigns are planned in conjunction with the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety to inform citizens about the importance of ecological stickers and the benefits of complying with the regulations.

Possible reduction in cost

The municipal public servant also highlighted that a possible reduction in the cost of the sticker could significantly increase the number of procedures carried out.

“Currently, the cost of the eco-friendly sticker is 324.60 pesos for gasoline vehicles and 460 pesos for diesel vehicles,” he said.

Of these costs, the Municipality receives approximately 130 pesos per sticker, while the concessionaire charges an additional fee to cover its operating expenses, resulting in a total cost for the user.

This pricing structure is part of the agreement between the Municipality and the concessionaires.

The Director of Ecology explained that the Municipality has registered 32 dealers of Vehicle Ecological Verification Centers, which operate approximately 60 machines in the city.

These centers are operated by private dealers and are responsible for checking vehicles and issuing green stickers. Although the common perception is that these centers are municipal, in reality they are all concessioned and do not belong directly to the Municipality.

Díaz emphasized that the process of supervision and control of these concessionaires is essential to ensure the integrity of the system.

The Municipality implemented measures to monitor the verification machines online, facilitating the monitoring of activities and ensuring that they are carried out correctly.

Risk of acts of corruption

However, the risk of corruption remains a constant concern for the authorities.

“In the event of detecting irregularities, such as the improper issuance of stickers or the manipulation of verification results, the Municipality has established procedures to address these situations,” said the Director of Ecology.

He also said dealers must comply with strict regulations, and any violation can result in severe penalties.

“Dealers who engage in corrupt practices could face the revocation of their license and the suspension of their machines,” the official said.

In response to complaints and reports received, the Municipality has organized meetings with the owners of the Verification Centers to discuss and reinforce appropriate practices.

“Complaints and allegations are thoroughly investigated, and corrective measures are taken, which may include sanctions or cancellation of concessions if it is shown that verification practices were not carried out in accordance with established standards,” he explained.

The Municipality is also evaluating the possibility of investing in new checkpoints to improve infrastructure and increase the resources available to the Department of Ecology.

This strategy aims to optimize the verification service, increase revenue collection and strengthen the Municipality’s capacity to more effectively manage citizens’ needs.

Díaz said that investing in new checkpoints could also improve the accessibility of the service and allow for greater coverage in the city.

The proposal to extend the conditional sticker period to 90 days seeks to provide citizens with a more reasonable period of time to make necessary repairs.

“Furthermore, strategies to increase the number of people using green stickers and the supervision of verification centres are part of the Municipality’s efforts to improve the management of the programme and ensure compliance with regulations,” concluded Díaz.