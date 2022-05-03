Culiacán, Sinaloa.- For the destruction of 30,000 books from an establishment under the Teófilo Noris bridge, the fifth request for impeachment against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro will be presented this Tuesdayinformed the president of the Sinaloa Booksellers Association, Javier León, who denounced that he has been the object of moral damage and abuse of authority, losing his assets and even being accused of selling drugs by the legal director of the City Council, Leobardo Félix.

Since that date, he has followed up on his case before the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but without the damages of so many destroyed, wet books, inside open bags and others thrown in the Culiacán Park facilities have been covered to datebefore a eviction operation that coordinated an inspector without order and outside the legality.

He recalled that on November 14, 2019 they arrived at his book stand that was under the bridge, at six in the morning and took out the books, which were thrown into a garbage truckthat when he arrived at work, he found that half of the small establishment had already been emptied, which corresponded to 95% of used books and the rest new.

He explained that the space where the events took place was abandoned and was a nest of vagrants, who proposed to place their books, but after two years of negotiations from Sergio Torres to Estrada Ferreiro, before the Municipal Culture Directorate, he was never answered the letter that requested authorization to show his books at very low prices among students.

For this reason, he made the decision to rehabilitate the place, clean it and put protections to establish the book stand, which took him a two-year process to finish conditioning it, to make it a place worth visiting from 10 to 6 in the afternoon of Monday to Saturday.

So far, the request for impeachment of the association Pueblo Unidos por Culiacán has been made; police widows; Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers; Emma Aguilar and now Javier León.