Over the past few years, as you may have noticed, the minimum salary that workers in the Mexican formal sector receive has been increasing gradually each year.

It is under this context that the private initiative, together with the federal government of Mexico, is already in negotiations to determine How much will the minimum wage increase next 2024?.

Thus, taking into account the great benefit of the increase in the minimum wage, especially by benefiting workers with lower economic incomes, we will immediately tell you to When would it be defined how much the increase would be? for next year.

According to what was announced this week, it will be in the coming days when the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), in the National Minimum Wages Commission (Conasami), present your proposal for the increase in the minimum wage entering 2024.

In this sense, the president of the National Labor Commission of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Ricardo Barbosa Ascencio, made public knowledge that businessmen will propose that the increase for next year in the minimum wage is 12.5%.

“We are working with 12.5%, we need to see the position of the workers and also the government. I see it as difficult for it to remain at 12.5%, it will be something closer to 20%, as has been the way in which the salary has been recovered year after year in this six-year term,” he indicated.

It is in this way that the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) hopes that be no later than next November of this 2023 when the private initiative and the government reach the final agreement on the increase in the minimum wage in 2024.

“The employers’ sector is willing for workers to have a better quality of life in the country, and if that means making an effort to increase the minimum wage, we are willing,” said Barbosa, although at the same time he expressed the hope that the Coparmex that large increases in the minimum wage end soon and are more in line with national inflation.

