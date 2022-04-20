They will pay up to 2,000 euros to work surrounded by penguins in Antarctica

It is a proposal launched by the UK Antarctic Fund that is looking for people willing to go away for four months to help, among other things, count penguins in the Palmer Archipelago.

More specifically workers will need to locate at Wiencke Island’s Port Lockroy Post Office and, in addition to counting the penguins, they will be in charge of providing assistance in the museum and the local souvenir shop, as well as helping the 13,000 tourists who usually visit the area between November and March.

The post office, the place where the volunteers will stay for four months, remains as it was inaugurated in World War II, that is, it does not have a toilet, electricity, heating, or Wi-Fi.

There are about 3 or 4 vacancies offered to work as a base leader, store manager or general assistant with a salary between 1,497 and 2,156 euros. It is an open offer for anyone who has authorization documents to work in the UK.

Due to the number of penguins on the island, another of the workers’ duties would be to clean up the animals’ feces so that they do not reach the post office. In addition, as the waterfowl are building the nests where they will lay their eggs, volunteers will also be responsible for counting the eggs and penguins at the site to help with the population monitoring program.Those interested in this experience should enter the foundation’s website UK Antarctic Heritage Trust. April 25 is the deadline for submitting the application.

