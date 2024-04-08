Many people today spend their time looking at applications like Twitter, Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, among others that hook them for hours, to the point that perhaps it can become a job, and this could be nowhere near becoming a reality. Well, Tiktok is making efforts so that its most loyal users can make money just by watching videos, although this has a very specific reason in terms of market strategy.

The application is named as is TikTok Liteand it is a kind of fan rewards program, which will give points to those who carry out certain actions within it, such as watching videos, even just sharing and commenting, and as a consequence gift cards will be awarded, to Being able to tip your favorite content creators, or even stickers that make those who make videos more profitable.

According to the information that has been distributed throughout the world, the application would be available in some places in Europe to begin with, among the countries selected are Spain, France, England, among others that will be added as it is released. For their part, only adults will have access to it, since virtual money is being handled, which although it cannot be withdrawn in cash, it is a type of casino due to how credit is obtained.

This measure to get new users could be something new for the creators of TikTok, and that also seeks to have a broader audience so as not to give up on its market value, because let's not forget that in the future they may leave the United States region. The reason why they would leave is that they have carried out a law in which they must sell themselves so as not to consider themselves foreigners, to which they do not agree at all and it has been said that they will reach the final consequences of the case.

There is no release date yet for this rewards app.

Via: The Information