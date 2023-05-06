During an interview, Pique was asked if Barcelona owed him any money, and he replied that the club did not owe him as he waived the remainder of his salary.

After asking if Pique could recover his dues now, he responded with Pique by saying that he did not expect the administration to be able to do so.

Then the former Barcelona defender added sarcastically: “They can pay me with Monopoly money.”

monopoly, orlucky bank”, are over board games bestseller in the world, andThe idea of ​​the game is based on players competing to try to accumulate wealth according to certain rules by buying and selling real estate and renting it, using fake banknotes provided by the game.

Pique’s sarcastic comments came while the Catalan club was suffering the consequences of a severe financial crisis.

The club emerged from a financial crisis that led to losses amounting to 481 million euros in the 2020-2021 season, which led to the departure of club legend Lionel. Messi To Paris Saint-Germain, France.

Last summer, the club raised around 750 million euros by selling 25 percent of the television rights to its La Liga matches, for the next 25 years, and 49 percent of Barcelona’s studios.