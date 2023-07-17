In May of this year it was confirmed that the Costco Wholesale stores would be opening a new branch in Mexican territory, an opportunity that would arrive within a border area and would be part of the expansion of this chain, as well as investment in the state, industrialization and urbanization. The new store had been requested for years by the inhabitants of this place and the wish is getting closer to being fulfilled.

During the confirmation of the new Costco branch in Mexicoit was noted that it will be located next to HEB stores, a chain of supermarkets and grocery stores that operate mainly in the state of Texas, in the United States, very similar to Walmart.

Until December 2022, Costco Wholesale had 40 stores throughout the Mexican Republic, offering supermarket products through unique memberships with US brands to position itself as the preference of millions of Mexicans.

The location of The next Costco branch in Mexico will be in TorreónCoahuila, specifically in the Bulevar Senderos area, next to HEB.

The governor, Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, explained that the company had not previously invested in the city due to the insecurity conditions that had plagued the state for years. However, the new indicators would be propitious to finally concretize the alliance and construction of the new store in the north of the country.

The Secretary of the State Economy, Claudio Bres, argued that the Costco chain of stores is very selective with the areas in which it investsTherefore, there are only 40 in the entire country, and Torreón will be added to its list of branches. A project that will spark growth in the region in the Coliseo Centenario area, with an economic spillover that is estimated to generate 350 direct jobs and 1,500 indirect jobs.

Costco Torreón will have a gas station

Costco representatives, including Moisés Sáenz (CEO), Mauricio Talayero (Vice President of Administration and Finance) and Patricia Quiles (Deputy Director of Real Estate at Costco), indicated that they are considering locating the company north of the city. This location has stood out due to the growth in various sectors that has been registered in that area.

Possible location of Costco stores in Mexico is revealed. Instagram: Torreon Projects (proyectos.torreon).

Costco Torreón, will not only open the doors of its price club store in this region, but will have a fuel station. Both are estimated to operate for the public at the beginning of 2024, expanding the list of club members.

Despite being a city with enough industrialization, Costco had not invested in Torreón, mainly due to insecurity, however, it had been looking at this municipality for some time, since it is an attractive area for investment and economic growth. .

In addition, Proyectos Torreón, affirms that the location of the new Costco will specifically be on Bulevard Senderos, near the Universidad Iberoamericana, to the north of the city. Its facilities will be built on 72,000 square meters of surface, and it has an investment of around 60 million dollars.