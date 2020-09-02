Motorists will no longer be allowed on the designated lanes in Moscow. This statement was made by the Department of Transport in its Telegram channel. Izvestia sorted out the details …

Dedicated lanes become inaccessible to ordinary motorists. Even on weekends, access to the privilege will be retained only by public transport, taxis, emergency and utility vehicles, and cyclists.

24 hour mode

“The decision to transfer the allocated lanes to a daily mode of operation was made on the basis of requests from colleagues from” Probok.net “and the council on taxi transportation under the TAMA association, which includes more than 40 companies,” the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport commented on the innovation …

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

Thanks to the innovation, public transport will travel without delay during morning and evening rush hours, and residents of the capital will be able to wait less at stops. A single mode of operation of the dedicated area, including at night, is also needed in order to eliminate confusion and avoid accidental fines for motorists …

Avoid fines

“The essence of the initiative is simple: to make these dedicated lanes not so much around the clock, but all seven days a week. Because today drivers who drive along the Kievskoe highway to Moscow can drive along a dedicated lane. But as soon as they enter Moscow and get to Leninsky Prospekt, they have to go only along the usual lanes, otherwise they will receive a fine. Moreover, this constant confusion occurs even during the day – somewhere it is possible, somewhere it is impossible. Therefore, the drivers raised a lot of questions, ”Alexander Shumsky, head of the Probok.net project, shared with Izvestia.

Allocations fail

According to the Traffic.Net project, the traffic volume has increased dramatically in recent years – as on a normal working day, Monday or Tuesday. The reason for this is the increase in the capital’s car park by 1 million cars over the past 10 years.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

“I agree that it is wrong to fine drivers at night on the designated lane when they do not interfere with public transport. This is just a formal question, how to isolate it, whether to make a time frame or simply prohibit driving on the dedicated lane and at the same time sending fines? We need a wording that would not stimulate driving on dedicated lanes, but at the same time people would not be fined for it. And it is difficult to determine the time limits – until 7 am or from 1 am to 7 am? On many highways, quite large traffic congestions can be collected as early as 5.30. And any designation in time raises questions: at 1.59 I will still get a fine, but at 2.00 I will not. These issues are very difficult to administer, ”Alexander Shumsky shared with Izvestia.

There is no one to interfere at night

Automotive experts point out the imperfection of this approach. “The fact is that round-the-clock operation of dedicated lanes is an absurdity from a physical point of view, since at night on most lanes there is no public transport at all. Even taxi drivers prefer to drive on a free road outside the designated lane. In the evenings and on weekends, bus intervals increase, and the movement itself becomes freer, so it is very difficult to imagine that cars will interfere with buses in the evening and on weekends. Moreover, I did not observe any OT interference on the weekend myself, ”commented the coordinator of the“ Blue Buckets ”movement Pyotr Shkumatov.

In his opinion, the most reasonable mode of operation of dedicated lanes in Moscow is weekdays from 07:00 to 21:00. It is at the time when the traffic is most intense.

Taxis are also banned

Motorists are not the only ones who have to make room. Not so long ago, in the spring, exit to designated lanes on weekends became unavailable for taxis. We are talking about sections of Lomonosovsky, Kutuzovsky, Ryazansky, Nakhimovsky and Leninsky avenues, as well as Mozhaisky and Yaroslavsky highways.

The ban was intended to save buses and trolleybuses up to 30 minutes on the way … However, this affected the work of the taxi drivers themselves – too much time is lost when driving in the general stream, many even refuse orders in those places where it is impossible to use the dedicated lane.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

The deputy head of the TsODD Alexander Evsin took the side of the taxi drivers. Official commented the situation with the non-admission of taxi drivers to the leased lines is as follows: “In many cities – for example, American, European – even personal cars that carry a passenger enjoy the privileges of travel on dedicated lanes. And even taxis are not allowed here. There is not even such a sign. That is, you have to be a fairly sophisticated connoisseur of traffic rules to understand that a taxi is prohibited from entering only when the “brick” is hanging. It has always been declared that the taxi is a full-fledged urban mode of transport. I think that the city should stick to just such a concept. And problems with an excess of taxis can be solved in another way. “

There is an order, you can go

However, in the trade union of Moscow taxi drivers, they see a reason for the release of some lanes from taxis.

“Considering the fact that in recent years the number of cars in Moscow has increased threefold, already on dedicated lines there are traffic jams from taxi cars, traffic jams of several hundred meters at rush hours,” the chairman of the trade union Nikolai Kodovykh told Izvestia. In a professional organization, they propose to let only cars on order on leased lines. It’s very easy to track them …

“As far as we know, aggregators are already transmitting information to the data center that the car is on order. And this is quite realistic to implement, even if it requires some expenses. We, in turn, are ready to talk with aggregators and the Department of Transport and solve this problem. We have already offered them our help. Here, after all, there is still a problem with the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers under cameras and fines of 3 thousand rubles. This also needs to be addressed, ”said Kodovykh. According to him, the Department of Transport is ready to communicate on these topics and is waiting for proposals from the Moscow trade union of taxi drivers.

Controversial Solyanka

The head of the Probok.net project only confirmed the insolvency of the capital’s infrastructure in front of the growing number of cars every day.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

“The idea not to let taxi drivers into some of the allocated lanes comes from the fact that some of the allocated lanes simply will not digest such a number of taxi drivers – with permission to enter the dedicated lines. If a highway like the Varshavskoye Highway can cope, then some Solyanka, which has a small capacity and is already occupied by buses, if you also let taxi drivers there, then the whole point will be lost, ”noted Alexander Shumsky.

Cyclists also complain

As for cyclists, they are also not always comfortable on leased lines.

“The convenience of using the bus lane depends on its width; in some places they are very narrow for the buses themselves. Sometimes riders deliberately pinch and cut cyclists so that they stop abruptly so as not to crash into the curb. Right here on purpose. That is, he could go straight, but he takes, overtakes you and squeezes you to the curb. And being a bus lapped to the curb is not the most pleasant thing, ”cycle blogger Denis Lukin shared with Izvestia.

When will the fines be introduced?

To the most important question “When will fines for motorists be introduced for leaving the designated lane?” no answer yet. In many places “bricks” have already been installed, but there are no sanctions for the use of such a dedicated strip. The authorities promise to warn motorists in advance about the full-fledged start of the innovations.

“Most likely, all the designated lanes will be equipped with prohibitory signs“ brick ”, which will apply to all types of transport, except public transport and bicycles,” Alexander Shumsky shared his conjectures.