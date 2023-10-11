Yesterday there was important news regarding PlayStation 5, since the rumored slim models that are already classics in the brand were confirmed, with prices that are exactly equivalent to those they already have at the moment. And now that they go on sale in November, the question arises as to what will happen to the latter, given that people are going to try to get their hands on the novelty.

As commented by sony, the current models will stop being manufactured completely to dedicate themselves to the new versions, as well as the development of the peripherals for both, we are talking about the Blu Ray reader and also the support to place the console vertically. The objective is for people to notice the reduction in size of the device but with the functions intact, and that there will be no reduction in assembly costs.

It is worth mentioning that those who have been left with the old models should not have problems, since they will continue to be updated normally, both in the video game part and also the additions to the hardware itself. That is, it will continue to work, but in the case of digital, the improvement of adding the record player cannot be made, something that is not really serious.

Something that draws attention from yesterday’s announcement is that there will be a price increase in the digital editions, since it now goes from $400 USD to $450 USDthis for some reason that one’s own sony not yet revealed. Also, the fact of paying for the vertical base has seemed absurd to some, since the old model came with it in the package as an essential part of the console.

Remember that the new versions arrive in stores in November along with the PlayStation Portal.

Via: A.J.

Editor’s note: All this means that there is no reason to be alarmed, since the consoles will continue to serve as always, otherwise I can imagine those who just bought the version of Spider-Man feeling scammed by Sony.