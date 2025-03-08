The year 2024 has been the hardest for the princes of Wales, Guillermo and Kate. The princess was diagnosed a cancer after several months of public disappearanceand was almost simultaneous to the diagnosis, also of cancer, of King Carlos III.

Although it seems that the worst has already happened, Life for princes will not be the same again. This is what Jennie Bond, an expert in the British royal family, says in statements collected by the Mirror.

“Although Guillermo has said that last year it was brutal, We cannot imagine your despair When he received the call in which he was told that Kate had cancer, “says Bond.

“I don’t think anyone is the same again After an experience with cancer, “says the author.

“Guillermo and Kate now They must see even more every day they spend together and their children. The princess has talked about how something like this changes your whole perspective about life and makes you feel more vulnerable, “he continues.

However, Jennie Bond believes that, despite the pain that this last year has changed her life, the princess and her family have overcome this process stronger than ever.

“Without a doubt, it seems to me that they have overcome this process as an even stronger couple, and they were already a strong and extremely loving couple. The video that Kate spread at the end of their treatment was characterized by love and the support demonstrated to each other and their children“Bond said.

However, the current panorama is different: “Kate is fantastic and it seems that she is enjoying each commitment,” added the author. “Certainly It seems to me that he has recovered his charm And, although they tell us that it is still a gradual return to real duties, we are seeing more than many of us expected at this point in the year, “he continues.

“In addition, the welcome you are receiving wherever you go should realize that is the star of the royal family“The author concludes.