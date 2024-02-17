There is expectations by people who will mobilize tomorrow the oppositionwith the so-called demonstration in defense of democracy and freedom that will take place in the Zocalo of the city of mexicoand for the concentration of supporters that will meet at the INEfor him record of the Morena presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Initially, only the mobilization called by civil organizations related to Claudio X. González, creator of the opposition alliance that brings together: PRI, PAN and PRD and that will be replicated in all cities in the country. Here in Los Mochis it will start from Carranza Park and end at Rosendo G. Castro Boulevard, but later Claudia announced her registration for the same day and at a similar time.

In the march for democracy the only speaker will be the former president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova and organizers are asking that participants wear pink shirts and that political parties refrain from participating, even Xochitl Gálvez has already announced that he will not participate.

Instead in the record of Xochitl Gálvez one has been made announcement general to militants of: Morena, PT and Green Party and it is expected that they will mobilize from all over the country to try to overshadow the opposition. Bets are crossed.

Potpourri. It transpires that apparently the PRI men did not dare to throw themselves into the ring of the electoral contest and launched two women, Elvira Vega for 03 and Marivel Castillo, as for 05, candidates for local deputies together with Enrique Nielsen in 02, to the which they consider to have a high percentage of PAN affiliation, and who still have not found anyone for 04 who could leave it to the PAN or PAS because there is not much interest in participating.

Elvira and Marivel no longer shined at the top of the PRI cadres, however, they are the ones chosen to reinforce the campaign of the candidate, on loan to the mayor's office, Domingo Vázquez.

SUPPORTS. The deputies, owner and substitute: César Guerrero and Ernesto García, met early yesterday with their collaborators to refine the last details of the comprehensive medical and service day that they will carry out tomorrow in El Carrizo and remember that they have already treated 993 people in the 10 previous days in which they also provide free medicines.

César will leave Congress at the end of February to begin the campaign for re-election on March 1. Ernesto will take over.

REBELLION. Everything indicates that the separation in Sinaloa of the PT from the Together We Make History coalition will become a reality, since the same state leader, Leobardo Alcantara, dissatisfied because he was left out of the game and did not receive any federal deputation, announces that he will first of the senatorial formula to the former mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who really wants to blow up Morena, and that he, Alcántara, will be his substitute and they will divide the period in the Senate.

In second place will be the actress and communicator Yolanda de la Cruz, who they really hope will be the hook that draws votes because they are very burned out.

“On February 18 I will register with the INE”: Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate.

