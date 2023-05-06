Hidalgo.- Unknown persons they poisoned at 30 dogs in it subdivision El Huixmíin Pachucaand for this reason, citizens organize a march for this Sunday, for demand at authorities that stop to the responsible and be done justice.

In addition, it handles hypothesis that the pets possibly were murdered as preparation for a wave of robberies and assaults against the neighbors of that sector.

They poison pets

about 30 dogs were poisoned by one or more people, last Monday night, in the subdivision El Huixmíand the neighbors, in addition to to regret the painful death his petsthey warned that they will proceed legallyand you already have one list of suspectsreports the Animal Político medium.

Was in one night than pets and guardians of families died within minutes, after they were given poisoned foodadds the newspaper Excelsior.

A veterinarian who attended the case said that they used an industrial chemist to kill the little animals, and this crime was committed by “someone knowledgeable in the matter…, they made sure it was 100 percent deadly.” See also Automotive sector in Querétaro, hit by staff turnover, lack of workers

Still dog ingesting poisonif he is induced to vomit, can be savedbut in this case, they did not give that opportunity, he pointed out.

María de Jesús “N”, inhabitant of the El Huixmí subdivision, when saying that her dog was killed, assured that a person was throwing poisoned eggs and tuna, that they threw that food inside the houses, so that the greatest number of pets they ate it

He mayor of Pachuca, Sergio Banos Rubiodescribed as “heinous crime“what happened, that this Municipality, which is “animalist and environmentalist”, has the commitment to protect the lives of petsso the case will be investigated until I find the responsibleadd Animal Político and Excelsior.

March

The neighbors of subdivision El Huixmí have organized and are summoning all citizens to a March–protest against him animal abuse in Pachuca.

The appointment is on Sunday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m., it will leave the Bioparque and in front of High School 1, say the organizers. See also "He just wanted to save his dogs and he died. Everyone must remember what he did!"

double tragedy

Between the dead dogs because of poisonit’s found “Balton“, a German shepherd dog, which, in addition to being company for its two masters, was also their guide, since the couple is blind, neither of them can see, added the Animal Político and Excelsior media.

“Baltón” was the guardian and the “eyes” for their masters when they went out into the street. That is why this particular case is doubly tragic.

Other cases

Excelsior reports two other highly sensitive cases of animal cruelty in Mexico: in early February, in one week, 18 puppies were poisoned on public roads in Querétaro.