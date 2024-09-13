Ciudad Juarez.- Around 20 evangelical associations will march for peace on this border on October 19.

“March for Jesus 2024, United for Peace in Ciudad Juárez” is a religious gathering that will be held for the second time, and which brings together thousands of people.

Last year, approximately 18,000 people attended, and greater participation is expected this year, said David Medina Rodríguez, technical secretary of the Timón committee of the Baptist Church.

The religious groups that will participate belong to the Assembly of God, which has 160 churches in the city, the Apostolic Church with 78, the Baptist Convention of Chihuahua, with 40, and the Methodist Church and the Church of the Nazarene, among others. These ministries, in turn, have other congregations, said the interviewee.

“It is basically a walk to promote faith as a source of response to the problems experienced in the city. It is not a protest against the authorities, against anyone. On the contrary, it is to tell them that there is hope in Jesus, in faith, in Him you can find the answer, join us,” Medina explained.

The event is open to the public, the only requirement is that they believe in Jesus, the interviewee said.

Participants can preferably wear white or blue, as these are symbolic of peace, said Medina Rodríguez.

He said they are promoting the commemorative shirt for the march, which can be purchased through social media Ciudad Juárez, city of peace, which will also be offered on the day of the event.

“March for Jesus 2024, United for Peace in Ciudad Juarez” will begin in the DIF Park parking lot at 5:00 p.m. and will end at the Benito Juarez monument. (Verónica Domínguez)