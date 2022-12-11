And the “Atlas Lions” team continued its resounding surprises by eliminating Portugal from the quarter-finals, on Saturday, to become the first Arab and African team to reach the semi-finals, where it faces the defending champion, who achieved a difficult victory over England.

France striker Olivier Giroud told “Viva TV” that the “roosters” will definitely try to bring the cup back with them, but “we still have a match against a great team, Morocco.”

Giroud, who recently became France’s all-time top scorer, added, “We know it will be a difficult match. But here we are and we took a big step (by beating England in the quarter-finals). We will rest a bit and go back to work to prepare for this team. Morocco will make the task difficult for us.”

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also praised the Moroccan team, which “surprised everyone with incredible morale,” and said: “We saw Morocco’s first half against Portugal. Frankly, we must rest because it will be another battle.”

The veteran goalkeeper considered that Morocco “will have the public support with him,” adding: “They are very strong and impenetrable, and also strong with the ball and in the opposite attack. We will spend time studying them, but now we must rest.”

In the same context, French midfielder Aurelien Chouamini said, “Morocco is a great team that is offering a great tournament, and reaching the semi-finals means that they deserve it.”

And the Spanish Real Madrid player continued: “We will take this match very seriously in order to win. Morocco is an excellent team that plays great matches, so we will do everything to win this match.”

France coach Didier Deschamps praised Morocco’s performance, noting that “only a few expected its qualification for the World Cup semi-finals.”

And he continued during the press conference after the victory over England, Saturday: “But because of everything they have accomplished so far and all the teams they have faced and conceded only one goal, they were the surprise. They deserve to be where they are now.”

The coach, who held the World Cup as a player and coach, added, “Now we have to face them, and they too will have the opportunity to reach the final. We always have to respect all of our competitors. In any case, the match will be played on Wednesday. We still have some time to live what we did (against England).”