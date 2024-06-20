Of the forums that will begin next week to ventilate the constitutional reform initiative of the Judiciarythe Morenista who chairs the commissions of Governorate and Justice of the SenateNavor Alberto Rojas said yesterday:

“We have to listen to everyone, it cannot be a dialogue of the deaf…”.

The allusion was to those who heed the promise of the future President, Claudia Sheinbaumthat they will be open to universities, law schools, lawyers’ associations, workers in the Judiciary, magistrates and ministers.

However, contrary to what Rojas says and no matter how much the legislators “listen” to the interested parties, the debate will be sterile:

He “dialogue” in the forums will not lead to reconsideration of the initiative, much less in its most dangerous point for the Republic and the separation of powers: the popular election of judges.

And it is that, as said On Tuesday the former chancellor and virtual senator-elect, Marcelo Ebrard“everything can be perfected but there will be no substantial changes”. He recalled that the issue was raised in Sheinbaum’s campaign, so “you couldn’t substantially modify the content of what you brought to the election because, then, why did you bring it?” And without it applying, he established an inappropriate analogy in the popular election of judges with two nations incomparable with Mexico:

“The fact that you choose judges does not mean that it will be a disaster and choosing a judge does not call into question legal certainty. It doesn’t happen in the United States or Japan, nor does it have to be here…”

(On the same topic, Ricardo Monreal –professor of Constitutional Law in the UNAM Graduate Studies Division and deputy in the next legislature– also quelled optimistic expectations: “There is a unanimous vote; “It is an issue that everyone agrees must be addressed in the reform.”

I mean: what the most experienced people say in matters of justice it won’t do any good.

Ebrard’s examples about the appointment of judges in two powers have no relation to what is being debated here: in the US the popular election happens only at the state levels (neither federal nor in the entire Union), where the campaigns of the pretenders are financed by corporations, law firms and political parties that least guarantee judicial independence. In Japan, Supreme Court judges are appointed by the government but the appointment of judges to lower courts depends on them; They determine judicial procedures and supervise the judicial system, including the activities of prosecutors.

He lópezobradorista project seems to have a shameful inspiration: Bolivia, the only country where (since 2009, with Evo Morales) “popular justice” legitimized at the polls is played. Voting is mandatory and in the election of judges abstentionism reaches almost 70 percent.

He model to be imposed here it is simply seen, disastrous…

