Most build-your-own replicas don’t catch the attention of any gamer, but when it comes to one that reminds us of the glory days of buying Halo 3 the day it was released and rush home to play it. The 3:4 scale replica of the Xbox 360 of Megahas an extremely nostalgic power over anyone who has lived through this console era. Microsoft.

Plus, it looks like a fun project for anyone with an affinity for the best Phil Spencer’s guys have done (I know, he wasn’t in charge yet). This kit includes 1,342 pieces that assemble to form the Xbox 360 white, a wireless controller of the same color and a replica copy of Halo 3.

Although it is not a functional console, Mega It included some details you’ll love, like working lights (will there be a “ring of death” mode?), a fake removable hard drive. Do you remember those things? Microsoft was charging $100 for 20GB! Or something like that, and a disk drive. Apparently, when placing the disc Halo 3 included “activates the motherboard”. I’d be surprised if there was replica hardware inside this thing, but the lack of details is making our imaginations run wild.

Mega Targets ages 18 and up for this set as it provides a rewarding and challenging building experience. The replica kit Xbox 360 is available for pre-order now via target at the moment for $149.99 dollars (sure you can get a functional Xbox 360 for less than that but, it’s all for the nostalgia! The set will be released on October 8.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: Save this note, some crazy guy is going to put a functional motherboard inside one of these… or is going to modify it to fit the size. And I already want to see it!