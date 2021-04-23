The Government of New Zealand announced this Friday that this oceanic country will be the permanent headquarters of the space control mission for the global tracking of the methane emission in the agricultural and livestock sector.

Methane affects the greenhouse effect and cows produce when burping. Beyond how unusual the research sounds, it is estimated that this gas is responsible for 23 percent of global warming.

Thus, will launch a satellite in 2022 that will rotate around the Earth at a speed that exceeds 28 times that of light,

The leader of the New Zealand science team, Sara Mikaloff-Fletcher, recently told the local newspaper Stuff that New Zealand is a perfect place for the MethaneSat to do its research, given that the country has a good record on burping emitted by the 5 million cattle and other types of ruminants.

“In addition to studies of agricultural emissions, the New Zealand team will work with its US counterpart who is leading the scientific mission in the (investigations of) methane emissions from the oil and gas sector“New Zealand Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said in a statement.

New Zealand, where 43.5 per cent of its polluting emissions come from methane (which is almost entirely produced by the agricultural sector), partially finances the project MethaneSat, which investigates the emission of this gas, which is managed by the US Environmental Defense Fund.

The MethaSat Mission Operations Center will be operated by the US company Rocket Lab for one year, before being transferred to the University of Auckland.

The Te Punaha Atea-Auckland Space Institute, of the University of Auckland, will also be the permanent headquarters of this mission, the statement said.

The data collected by this satellite will also be shared with researchers at Harvard University, the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory and other scientific organizations.

This Thursday, within the framework of Earth day, The United States organized a summit in which President Joe Biden pledged that his country will once again be a world leader against climate change.

This is a two-day virtual meeting with 40 heads of state and the Government, among which are the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the Russian Vladimir Putin, the leaders of the most polluting powers on the planet together with the United States itself. Alberto Fernández also exhibited on behalf of Argentina.

“I aspire for a new path to be born at this Summit. It is the historic time to dream together. I call upon my dear colleagues from Latin America and the Caribbean, so that we may also coordinate regional and solidarity measures. looking at the new generations. The time for doubts is over. No one is saved alone, “said Fernández.

Biden’s promise is to cut US greenhouse emissions. at least half by 2030, almost double the initial objective that his country assumed under the Paris Agreement.

