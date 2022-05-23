As part of a human medical studya participant has been injected with a virus specially designed to kill cancer cells in a novel therapy known as oncolytic virus therapy.

It is a natural virus that genetically modifies so that it enter cancer cells, replicate in them, and then kill themall this while avoiding killing healthy cells.

This treatment, if effective, could help the immune system of people with cancer. This study is being carried out by Inmune Limited, a US-based company dedicated to cancer research.

The virus is known as vaxinia or CF33-hNISis in a stage 1 trial and will be injected into people who have solid tumors who have had at least one prior treatment, injected directly or into a vein.

Once the injection has been shown to be safe, it will be used in patients along with pembrolizumab, an antibody that improves the immune system’s ability to fight cancer cells.

The virus will be injected into at least 100 cancer patients in the United States and Australia over a two-year period. The individuals will be recruited by Imugene and the Los Angeles-based City of Hope and will be announced on May 17.

According to Dr. Daneng Li, principal investigator of the study, it was said that previous research showed that oncolytic viruses stimulate the immune system to respond and eliminate the canceras well as stimulate the immune system so that it responds better to other immunotherapies.

We recommend you read:

This study uses CF33hNIS, a smallpox virus that spreads from one cancer cell to another, replicating within them.

Eventually, the cancer cells burst, releasing thousands of new copies of the virus. This stimulates the immune system to respond and target the cancer as well. So far, the drug has only been tested on animals.