As has been seen a few months ago, security at events organized by Geoff Keighley among them The Game Awards and Summer Game Festival It has not really been the best, since in both it has happened that completely unrelated people have stood on stage to give somewhat confusing messages. However, it seems that things are going to change during the 2023 edition, something that has been recently announced in different media.

Where this detail has been heard the most is in a question and answer session that the Geoff took place in Twitch on the official channel The Game Awards, answering various things such as how long the event will last, to the revelation that the World Premiere sign will be discontinued forever. And one of his questions was whether there will be more of the boy’s style moments. Bill Clinton or we can hope for something safer this time.

This mentioned Geoff:

We are doing everything possible to ensure my safety. We don’t want to talk about it too publicly, just because it’s security. We definitely have plans and we’re trying to do everything we can to keep me safe, but also everyone who watches the show, the audience, the people who are on the show and everything. It’s certainly something we’re thinking about. We appreciate the concern. Believe me, that’s something we’re very aware of, but we also want to put on a big show that celebrates these games and celebrates our love of video games, so that’s also something important to keep in mind. But yes, I appreciate the concern about it.

It is worth mentioning that there were two occasions in which strangers have sneaked into the celebration, the first happened in December 2022when a boy sneaked in at the time of awarding the best video game of the year, who was called a boy Bill Clinton. The second time, they tried to remove the microphone from him. Keighley and they gave a message linked to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VIdemanding that they reveal it now.

Editor’s note: There have definitely been fun moments that occur at these events, but the important thing is that no one has been in danger or similar. But yes, it would be best not to risk it, for the good of all those who attend those large rooms.