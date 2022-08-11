JUAN F. ROBLES. The City Council of Caravaca de la Cruz will add five agents to the staff of the Local Police. The necessary procedure to provide the places has already been launched with the publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and in the Official Bulletin of the Region of Murcia (BORM) of the bases that regulate this call through free opposition. In addition, the process has also begun to cover the position of chief commissioner through mobility and merit competition. In parallel, the City Council is carrying out the processes to have an inspector and four sub-inspectors.