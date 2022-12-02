The installation program rain catchment systems it would receive 200 million pesos next year, according to the 2023 Expenditure Budget project, which was delivered to the City Congress.

The funds for the program will come from the thousand 311 million pesos of the Public Environmental Fund, which is managed by the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema).

The Economic package It also considers the water scarcity that the Capital faces.

All municipalities required care funds for the secondary network drinking water and some planned parties to resort to supply by means of tank cars.

“Supply service drinking water in the colonies affected by the lack of water: 11 million pesos”, noted the budget assigned to Coyoacán.

According to the classification of budgeted spending for CDMX, next year 10 thousand 282 million pesos will be channeled for the supply of drinking water.

In 2022, the Mexico City Water System (Sacmex) received a budget of 12 thousand 879 million pesos; for next year it will exercise 13 thousand 31 million.

Among the City’s priority projects, the sectorization of the primary water distribution network in Iztapalapa, Xochimilco, Azcapotzalco and Tláhuac stands out. With 2023, it will be the fifth year of work to isolate the network by zones to reduce the water losses in leaks.