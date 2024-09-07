Ciudad Juarez.- Ciudad Juárez is among five venues nationwide that will host a series of conferences aimed at the community of students, graduates and independent musicians free of charge, through the Guadalajara International Music Fair in collaboration with Spotify Mexico.

This event seeks to support the professional music sector, in conjunction with the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) and in coordination with the independent music promoter “NO LABEL”, and is aimed at people who are dedicated to music, music producers, artists and managers in this border area.

“The most important and relevant thing is that this happens in Ciudad Juárez,” said Miguel Ángel Márquez García, professor of the Bachelor of Music Production at the University Center for the Arts (CUDA) of the UACJ.

He said it is also aimed at independent composers, musicians and artists who produce their music and then don’t know what to do with it.

“For example, in the case of musicians, they don’t always know how to differentiate between a publishing company and a collective author’s association, or between what is a copyright and what is a royalty. So there are many issues that are flying around for musicians in terms of understanding how to monetize their music,” he explained.

“You don’t just make a living from playing music, or from what you get paid for a session, but there are also many ways to add value to your work and charge for it using the digital tools that exist,” he added.

That’s why many of the guests are involved in this environment of how to create those avenues to generate money from digital music, he said.

For 20 years

He said the event is on par with other events such as Expo Soundcheck, which brings together professionals from the music and entertainment industry in Mexico and has been organized for the past 20 years.

This space presents new developments in audio, video, lighting, DJs, stages and services for putting on a show.

For its part, the highest educational institution in Juarez has eight generations of graduates, starting in 2015 with the degree taught at CUDA, and around 20 students graduated in 2024.

Márquez García reported that the event will have a capacity of 200 attendees at the Octavio Trías Experimental Theater.

Topics to be covered include copyright and others such as “monetization, the journey of a song,” digital tools; and Spotify for Artist, which in Spanish is Spotify for artists. In addition to music managers, music tours, digital distributors, festivals, promoters, promotion, digital marketing and networking.

Speakers will include Gerardo Mora, senior editor at Spotify Mexico; Guillermo González King, general director of the Mexican Association of Phonogram and Videogram Producers (Amprofon), an organization that represents phonogram and videogram producers in Mexico; and Sergio Arbeláez, director of FIM in Guadalajara, among others.

For more information and to register, Miguel provided the link to the official website https://www.fimguadalajara.mx/conexionmexico/juarez.

