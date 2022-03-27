Mexico.- In order to promote the opening of routes to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), the National Bank for Foreign Trade (Bancomext) and Nacional Financiera (Nafin) will give airline financing so that they can buy more aircraft and, with it, be able to have more operations.

Last Monday, March 21, the Mexican government officially inaugurated the airport of St. Luciain the State of Mexico, opening with flights offered by the national airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobus.

Interviewed by Milenio in the framework of the 85th Banking Convention, the general director of Nacional Financiera and the National Foreign Trade Bank, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, announced that the two institutions maintain relationships with all national and regional airlines to promote the connectivity of the Santa Lucía terminal.

Read more: AIFA will have flights to the United States in the second half of 2022

In this sense, he made public the approval of a loan to the Volaris company, which already offers its services from the AIFA, referring that with this the Mexican company will be able to make its air fleet larger.

Likewise, he stressed that other national airlines have already submitted their applications to obtain credits, assuring that this shows that there is interest in the domestic market of aviation in the project of the federal government.

Ramírez Pineda affirmed that, in a few years, the Santa Lucia airport will be the airport complex that satisfies the requirement of the national aviation market.

In this sense, the official emphasized that it is not only contemplated to benefit the AIFA with the financing of Mexican airlines, but that it will also be benefiting other air projects, such as those of Tepic and Tulum.

Read more: Are you looking for a job? Learn about the vacancies offered by AIFA with salaries of up to 35 thousand pesos

“It is a goal that we are beginning to set and that we are putting in the priority projects of the federal government that are detonators of development and employment, that is why we are in Dos Bocas, Tren Maya, Transismico, Tren Interurbano and AIFA, we are supporting all the projects of that there is more participation, at the same time we are promoting projects such as industrial warehouses and that as a bank we are convinced that they are investment detonators”, he explained when announcing that the objective for this year is to grant loans for a total of 644 billion of weights