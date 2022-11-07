Mexico City.- The Government of the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposes to allocate from the federal budget 9 billion pesos to the Administration of Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City only to repair potholes next year, just when public works will have the greatest promotion in the face of the imminent presidential succession.

To the rest of the 31 states of the country they were not considered in a similar amount in the item assigned in Annex 28, “Conservation of Highway Infrastructure”, according to the draft Budget of Expenditures of the Federation 2023.

Morena will propose that the Expenditure Budget be discussed next week, between November 7 and 11, and it is expected that there will be minimal reallocations, coming from the cuts that there will be to autonomous bodies, mainly.

The Chamber of Deputies approved for 2022 the amount of 8 thousand 600 million pesos in the item “Conservation of Highway Infrastructure”, but the money was not tagged for any particular entity, as proposed in 2023 only for the country’s capital.

The 9 billion pesos for Mexico City are granted when 2023 would be the year of greatest promotion that Sheinbaum would have to do on works in Mexico City, before it has to be defined whether or not she is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for 2024.